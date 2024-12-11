Marlins Land Echedry Vargas In Trade With Texas
3 days agoThe Miami Marlins are acquiring shortstop/second base prospect Echedry Vargas, shortstop Max Acosta and left-hander Brayan Mendoza from the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in exchange for third baseman/first baseman Jake Burger, according to a source. The Marlins continue their full-on rebuild this offseason. The top name in the deal coming back to Miami is Vargas, who was ranked as the Rangers' No. 17 prospect on MLB Pipeline. Vargas is only 19 years old, so he's unlikely to be a realistic option for a big-league promotion for at least a couple years. The Dominican infielder spent all of 2024 at Single-A Down East, slashing .276/.321/.454 with a .775 OPS, 14 homers, 48 RBI, 29 steals and 65 runs in 97 games. Vargas has surprising power for a 5-foot-11, 170-pounder but may need to cut his swing down as he advances up the minors. For now, he's just one to watch in dynasty/keeper formats.
Source: ESPN.com - Alden Gonzalez
