Mariners Have Had Talks About Alec Bohm
1 day agoThe Seattle Mariners have at least had preliminary talks about acquiring All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm from the Philadelphia Phillies to fill their vacancy at the hot corner. However, Philadelphia's high asking price for Bohm has given Seattle pause. The Phillies have reportedly asked for one of the team's starters -- either Logan Gilbert or George Kirby -- in a package involving Bohm. Bohm hit .280 with 15 home runs and 97 RBI in the best season of his career in 2024, but he hit just .258 with 11 homers and 67 RBI after the first month of the season. For how much hard contact the 28-year-old right-handed slugger made, fantasy managers would have expected more power, with his playing-time volume and surrounding lineup carrying a lot of his value. While there's nothing to suggest the M's will actually trade for Bohm, a move to Seattle would be a downgrade in lineup and for the ballpark factor.
Source: The Seattle Times - Adam Jude
