Manel Kape Gets Back In The Win Column
2 weeks agoAfter a disappointing performance in his last fight against Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape got back in the win column by defeating Bruno Silva via third-round TKO. While Silva was looking to knock Kape out with every punch that he threw, Kape was tagging Silva with blistering combinations in succession. The fight was marred by multiple low blows from Silva, leading to a point deduction. After recovering for nearly full five minutes, Kape came out searching for the knockout in the round and landed a body kick that dropped Silva. Kape then continued with a barrage of punches, forcing the referee to stop the fight. In 11:57 of action, Kape landed 111 significant strikes.
Source: UFC
