Mac Jones Struggles With Turnovers In Week 14 Win
2 days agoJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones led the team to a 10-6 victory over the Tennessee Titans despite a mediocre performance. The former Patriot finished with 23 completions on 31 attempts for 220 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Jaguars were able to move the ball decently well, but struggled to get in the end zone, producing just 10 points. All of their points came in the fourth quarter. Jones's top target was standout rookie Brian Thomas Jr., who had eight catches for 86 yards on 12 targets, 9 coming in the fourth quarter alone. After BTJ, the next best receiver was Travis Etienne Jr. with four catches for 50 yards. The Jaguars face the New York Jets in Week 15, where Jones will look to put the ball in the end zone instead of the defense's hands.
Source: RotoBaller
