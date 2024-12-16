Landon Dickerson Suffers Knee Injury On Sunday
3 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles two-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson (knee) left the team's Week 15 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday with a knee injury and was replaced by Tyler Steen, who acquitted himself well in the victory despite a few penalties. The second-year offensive tackle could be forced into starting duties in Week 16 against the division-rival Washington Commanders after losing the starting right guard spot to Mekhi Becton in training camp. The 26-year-old Dickerson's status will be one to watch leading up to next week's big divisional battle with the Eagles offense relying a lot on their stout offensive line. Dickerson was hurt on the first drive of the second half against Pittsburgh and was listed as questionable to return initially.
Source: Philly Voice - Shamus Clancy
Source: Philly Voice - Shamus Clancy