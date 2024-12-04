Lance Lynn Drops 20 Pounds
2 days agoFree-agent veteran right-hander Lance Lynn said that he has lost 20 pounds already since the end of last season, dropping from 280 to 260 pounds. Lynn battled knee issues in 2024 and was limited to 117 1/3 innings, his lowest total over a full season since missing all of 2016 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 37-year-old became a free agent when the St. Louis Cardinals declined his $12 million club option for 2025. He's nearing the end of his career, but Lynn ranks sixth in the majors with 2,006 1/3 innings pitched since debuting in 2011. The last time Lynn reached 30 starts and 200 innings was back in 2019, so fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting a sudden breakout for the veteran hurler. Knee issues dating back to 2021 and a lack of strikeout stuff will make Lynn an easy pitcher to avoid in shallow mixed fantasy leagues, regardless of where he's pitching.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon
