Ladd McConkey Inactive Versus Kansas City
3 days agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (shoulder, knee) won't play in Sunday night's meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs. The wideout was labeled as a "true game-time decision." Unfortunately, the latest update just confirms what most fantasy managers had already anticipated. Without McConkey, who has had a quality rookie season, Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer are in line for more attention from Justin Herbert. Will Dissly should also get more involved.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
