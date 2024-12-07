Kimani Vidal Could See His Role Grow In Week 14
4 days agoLos Angeles Chargers rookie running back Kimani Vidal could see his role grow in a Week 14 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Vidal played behind Gus Edwards in Week 13 with J.K. Dobbins (knee) on IR, but Edwards has been ineffective all season while Vidal has shown some solid burst and strength. This could be the week that Vidal takes over as lead back, and that would clearly come with significant fantasy potential, but it's impossible to know for certain what the distribution of snaps and touches will be. Either way, it's a tough matchup as the Chiefs defense has been elite against opposing running backs. Vidal should be rostered in most formats by now, but another week on the bench is likely the safe option.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller