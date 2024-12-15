Khalil Dorsey, Carlton Davis III Won't Return Versus The Bills
3 weeks agoDetroit Lions cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey (ankle) and Carlton Davis III (jaw) won't return to Sunday's meeting with the Buffalo Bills. Davis left to receive a concussion evaluation along with his jaw injury. As a result, Dorsey entered the contest, although he didn't last long before taking a big hit. With the Lions down two players from the secondary, the team will need to get creative the rest of the way, considering the Detroit defense has had issues slowing down the Bills offense through the first half.
Source: Lions PR
