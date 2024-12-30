Kenny Pickett Has Limited Output With Injury
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the team's dominant 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He added three rushing attempts for three yards and a rushing touchdown before exiting the game in the third quarter with a rib injury. Pickett's fantasy output was decent thanks to Dallas providing open gaps throughout the game; however, he finished near the bottom of quarterbacks this week. After his exit, backup Tanner McKee threw two touchdown passes to seal the victory. Heading into Week 18 against the New York Giants, the Eagles will hope Jalen Hurts clears concussion protocol and returns under center to lead the team into the postseason.
Source: ESPN
