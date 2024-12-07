Kenneth Walker III Downgraded To Out For Week 14
4 days agoSeattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle, calf) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Walker missed practice every day this week but was initially listed as questionable on Seattle's injury report on Friday. The 24-year-old came out of last Sunday's game with ankle and calf injuries. He played 60% of the snaps, rushing 16 times for 49 yards while catching two of three targets for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets. Look for Zach Charbonnet to see an increased workload, with Kenny McIntosh backing him up while Walker is sidelined. Seattle also elevated running back George Holani from the practice squad earlier on Saturday. Charbonnet becomes a mid-range RB2 and should be started in all leagues with six teams on the bye.
Source: Adam Schefter of ESPN
