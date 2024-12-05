Kendre Miller Practicing In Full
2 days agoThe New Orleans Saints opened running back Kendre Miller's (hamstring) 21-day practice window on Wednesday to return from Injured Reserve, and he was able to put in a full practice. Miller injured his hamstring in the Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and has missed the required four games on IR. The 22-year-old second-year back out of TCU will be eligible to return this weekend to face the New York Giants in Week 14, but it doesn't mean the Saints will rush him back. The Saints could use Miller back after just losing tight end Taysom Hill (knee) for the year. However, when Miller does return, he's likely to be eased in as the team's RB3 behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams. He's been a bust since being taken in the third round in 2023, playing in just 10 total games (two this year), averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Miller is rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues currently.
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
