Keenan Allen Leads Chicago In Receiving In Week 15
2 weeks agoChicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen caught six of 13 targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in his team's 30-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran was Chicago's lone bright spot on Monday night and has been superb over his last few outings. After a horrendous start to the year, Allen has had four TDs in his previous four outings, and at least 73 yards, and eight targets in three of them. Since Week 9, the 32-year-old has racked up 65 targets to fellow wideout DJ Moore's 61. However, the latter has out-caught him 43-36. With quarterback Caleb Williams chucking it all over the yard on nearly 60% of Chicago's plays (59.03), there will surely be plenty of opportunities to go around. Still, they're not of the highest quality. Allen and the Bears will square off against the Detroit Lions in the fantasy semi-finals next Sunday.
Source: ESPN
