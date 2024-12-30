Juwan Johnson Is Saints Leading Receiver In Loss
1 week agoNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson led the team in receptions, targets, and yards in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson had six catches for 66 yards on 10 targets, establishing new season-highs in each category. His big day could have been a lot bigger had it not been for some miscues. Johnson dropped Spencer Rattler's first pass of the game which would have resulted in a 20-yard gain. Late in the second quarter, Johnson caught a 40-yard pass on the goal line but the play was negated by a holding penalty at the line. Finally, Johnson's own offensive pass interference penalty wiped out a 16-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Injuries have robbed the Saints of several playmakers for much of the season but until today Johnson has had little to show for his constant presence. He should remain a top target in Week 18 assuming New Orleans keeps Chris Olave (concussion) and Alvin Kamara (groin) on the sideline for the season finale.
Source: NFL.com
