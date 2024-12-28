Jusuf Nurkic Suspended Three Games
2 weeks agoPhoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic will miss the next three games due to suspension, the league announced on Saturday. The veteran was involved in a physical altercation with Mavericks forwards Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington on Friday night, resulting in all three getting ejected. The Suns have been without Devin Booker (groin), so losing another starter certainly isn't ideal. But while Nurkic is out, Mason Plumlee, who averaged 6.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in seven starts this season, should benefit from a fantastic standpoint.
Source: NBA Communications
