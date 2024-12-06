Just 49 Yards For Dontayvion Wicks In Packers’ Loss
9 hours agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was solid but unspectacular in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions in Week 14. Wicks had extended playing time thanks to Romeo Doubs (concussion) being ruled out and was moderately productive, bringing in 4-of-5 targets for 49 receiving yards. Two of his receptions in back-to-back plays of 28 and 12 yards directly led to great field position where the Packers eventually settled for a game-tying field goal. The Packers will head west to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in Week 15 and if Doubs remains out, Wicks will be a low-end flex option for fantasy managers.
Source: ESPN
