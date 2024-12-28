Jordan Montgomery Could Still Be Traded
2 weeks agoAccording to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery could still be traded. Feinsand reported this following their signing of Corbin Burnes to a massive six-year contract. Montgomery's name has been on the trade throughout the offseason but has yet to find a suitor. The 32-year-old southpaw exercised his team option earlier this offseason but could still be moved. Last summer in the desert, the left-handed arm held a poor 6.23 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP. With Corbin Burnes joining the rotation, Montgomery will face an uphill battle to earn a spot as a permanent starter as Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Ryne Nelson are all vying for the final four spots. As a result, the Diamondbacks may look to move Montgomery to improve elsewhere. Montgomery carries high-risk heading into the 2025 season given the poor 5.18 xERA he generated last season.
Source: Mark Feinsand
