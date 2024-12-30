Jordan Hicks Leaves Early With Concussion
2 weeks agoPer Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks (concussion) was forced from Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins early due to a concussion and did not return. Before his exit, he notched seven tackles (two solo) and one QB hit. The veteran will now enter the league's concussion protocol ahead of Cleveland's Week 18 road tilt with the Baltimore Ravens. According to USA Today, the team replaced Hicks with linebackers Devin Bush, Mohamoud Diabate, and safety Ronnie Hickman. If the 32-year-old cannot clear protocol before the Browns' divisional bout, those three figure to fill in for him again, with linebacker Winston Reid mixing in behind them. Hicks has missed four games thus far in 2024.
Source: Chris Easterling
