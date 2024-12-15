Joe Burrow Has Another Three-Touchdown Game
3 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 271 yards, three touchdowns, and two picks off 26-for-37 passing in Sunday's win over the Titans. It wasn't the prettiest showing from the signal-caller, who also had a fumble. But it was still good enough for Burrow to finish with his sixth-straight game with at least three touchdown tosses. More importantly, his efforts resulted in another win, which bolstered the Bengals playoff chances while helping those competing for a fantasy football championship. Fresh off another victory, Burrow and the Bengals will look to keep it going against the Browns in Week 16, with the former LSU Tiger throwing for 181 yards and two scores when these clubs met back in October.
Source: ESPN
