Joe Burrow Confident Bengals Will Keep Tee Higgins
3 days agoCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said after the Monday night win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 that he is "confident we are going to do what it takes to get Tee Higgins back (in 2025)." Burrow also said he's willing to do what it takes to facilitate the team re-signing Higgins, who will become a free agent in March. Most folks fully expect Higgins to leave town and get out from under the shadow of All-Pro receiver Ja'Marr Chase, but it sounds like Burrow doesn't want to lose his No. 2 wideout. If Cincy is going to re-sign him, they'll need to shell out top dollar and outbid other receiver-needy teams in free agency. Higgins was quiet in Monday's win over Dallas with only two catches for 23 yards, but he entered the week with a three-game touchdown streak and 377 yards in his last four games. The 25-year-old has only played in eight games in 2024 due to injury, but he's been a must-start in fantasy when active.
Source: NBC 5 Cincinnati - Charlie Clifford
