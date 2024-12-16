Joe Burrow Avoids Issues With His Knee In Week 15
3 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (knee) didn't have any issues with his surgically repaired knee in the Week 15 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Burrow was wearing a sleeve on his knee in last Monday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys and dealt with some soreness after that game, but he was fine to play on Sunday against the Titans. The 28-year-old former first overall pick had a mixed bag in the victory, going 26-for-37 for 271 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble, but the Bengals defense forced six turnovers to help the team overcome a sloppy performance. Burrow fell just shy of his fifth straight game with at least 300 yards passing. Burrow leads the league in both yardage (3,977) and passing touchdowns (36). Despite throwing for only 181 yards in Week 7 against the Browns, he'll be a must-start QB1 against them in the rematch in Week 16.
Source: NBC 5 Cincinnati - Charlie Clifford
