Jets Opening The Practice Window For Allen Lazard
2 days agoThe New York Jets are opening the 21-day practice window on Wednesday for wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) to return from Injured Reserve. Lazard will return to practice for the first time since going on IR with a chest injury, and he'll be eligible to be activated and play this Sunday against the division-rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday. However, the 28-year-old isn't a guarantee to be activated by this weekend if he isn't able to do enough in practice this week to convince the coaching staff to put him out there. Lazard is a favorite target of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but since his injury, the Jets added All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, which will make Lazard a whole lot less interesting for fantasy managers when he returns. Before his injury, Lazard had 30 catches on 44 targets for 412 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. He should eventually settle in as the team's No. 3 wideout. UPDATE: Lazard practiced in full on Wednesday.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt