Jayson Tatum Questionable To Meet Milwaukee
16 hours agoBoston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The former Duke Blue Devil has had arguably the best year of his career, averaging 28.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals. He wasn't available for Wednesday's matchup versus the Pistons. Of course, Jaylen Brown picked up most of the slack, scoring 28 points. If Tatum misses another game, Brown should be in line for another productive outing, even more so if Kristaps Porzingis (leg) doesn't suit up. The same can be said for Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Derrick White.
Source: NBA Injury Report
