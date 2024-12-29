Jax Biggers Signs Minor-League Deal With Texas
2 weeks agoSecond baseman Jax Biggers has signed a minor-league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invite to Spring Training. The 27-year-old has spent his entire career playing in the Rangers organization. Last summer he spent the entire season at the Triple-A level and held a solid .275/.390/.382 line with 22 doubles, three home runs, 12 stolen bases, and a 71:87 BB:K ratio. This was a nice improvement compared to the .269/.380/.359 line he posted across 253 career games at the Double-A level. Even though he has not reached the major league level, given his strong contact skills at Triple-A, he could contend for a spot on the Opening Day Roster if he has a successful Spring Training.
Source: Texas Rangers
