Javonte Williams Totals Four Yards But Finds End Zone In Week 13
3 days agoDenver Broncos running back Javonte Williams found the end zone on the ground for the second time in the last three weeks, but it came with minimal production in the 41-32 Monday night win over the visiting Cleveland Browns. In addition to the touchdown plunge at the goal line, Williams had only four carries for one yard and caught one of his two targets for just three yards. The story for the 24-year-old was similar to last week's win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, when he had 10 touches that netted four total yards. The five total touches were his second-fewest of the season in a night when both offenses seemingly couldn't be stopped. Additionally, teammate Jaleel McLaughlin led Denver's backfield for a second straight week. Williams continues to be inefficient when he touches the ball and cannot be trusted as much of an RB3/flex coming out of their Week 14 bye to face the Colts in Week 15.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com