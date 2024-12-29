James Cook Runs For 50 Yards, Scores Against Jets
2 weeks agoBuffalo Bills running back James Cook rushed for 53 yards and scored a touchdown in the team's blowout win over the New York Jets. Buffalo's top running back saw 15 opportunities again, but all came on the ground. He wasn't targeted for the second time this season. Thankfully, a touchdown pushed him up to double-digit PPR points. Cook's one-yard plunge in the third quarter extended Buffalo's lead to 26 points. They led by even more entering the fourth quarter, allowing Cook to take the rest of the game off. The Bills secured the number two seed in the AFC and face the New England Patriots in Week 18.
Source: RotoBaller
