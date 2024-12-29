James Conner Questionable To Return With Knee Injury
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals running back James Conner (knee) is questionable to return to Saturday night's meeting with the Los Angeles Rams. The 29-year-old came into this weekend battling through a knee injury he picked up in Week 16's loss to the Carolina Panthers and apparently isn't entirely over it. Per the broadcast, he's available on the sidelines to reenter the contest. Conner gained four yards on four carries and another four through the air on 2-of-3 receiving before his exit. Backfield mate Michael Carter figures to handle most of the backfield touches with the veteran out of the lineup. DeeJay Dallas could mix in as a change of pace behind him.
Source: Arizona Cardinals
