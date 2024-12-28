James Conner Expected To Play Saturday, Won't Be 100 Percent
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals running back James Conner (knee) is expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 despite being listed as questionable, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Conner picked up the injury during last Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers in which he totaled 117 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Rapoport notes that it's encouraging to see Conner suit up with the Cardinals already eliminated from playoff contention, but he'll be playing at less than 100 percent on Saturday. As a result, he might drop to the RB2 tier in fantasy football. At the same time, Trey Benson (ankle), who is also listed as questionable, could earn additional opportunities out of the backfield.
Source: Ian Rapoport
