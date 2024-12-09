Jameis Winston To Remain Browns Starter
2 days agoDespite being officially eliminated from playoff contention with their Week 14 loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns are sticking with Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Winston will start this coming Sunday against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, where he'll be a QB2 in superflex leagues against a tough KC defense. While Winston has helped upset the division-rival Baltimore Ravens and Steelers after taking over for Deshaun Watson (Achilles) in Week 8, he's also thrown a league-high nine interceptions since. The Browns are 2-4 with Winston as the starter. Dorian Thompson-Robinson started three games as a rookie in 2023. Fantasy-wise, Winston has given desperate fantasy managers in superflex leagues more upside at the position than Watson did before his Achilles tear.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
