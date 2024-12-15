Jameis Winston Benched, Replaced By Dorian Thompson-Robinson
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. An ugly performance by Winston — and his undisputed tendency to turn over the football — prompted the Browns' coaching staff to make a quarterback change in the final minutes of Week 15. Winston completed just 16 of his 25 pass attempts for 146 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also took five sacks and lost two yards rushing. Furthermore, the veteran quarterback fumbled, but he recovered the loose ball himself. In his brief appearance leading the offense, Thompson-Robinson didn't fare much better, completing four of nine passes for 18 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He did demonstrate a little more mobility than Winston, adding 18 rushing yards on three attempts. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for updates on the Browns' quarterback position, as it appears the competition for the starting role has been re-opened.
Source: Ian Rapoport
