Jalen Reagor Injured On Sunday Night
3 days agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Reagor (finger) injured his finger on Sunday Night Football against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs and is considered questionable to return. Before getting hurt, Reagor was targeted just once and caught it for a gain of only four yards. In addition to Reagor, tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) was injured in the first half and is questionable to return. Leading receiver, rookie Ladd McConkey (knee, shoulder), was inactive for the Week 14 contest, so LA's receiving corps has really thinned out on Sunday night. Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer are seeing more targets as a result, with Stone Smartt now serving as the top pass-catching tight end. If Reagor does not return, Derius Davis would be in line to be the WR3. Reagor entered Week 14 action with just six catches for 96 yards in seven games in 2024, so he hasn't been on the fantasy radar.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
