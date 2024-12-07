Jalen Nailor Off Fantasy Radar As Volume Remains Low
4 days agoMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor remains a low-volume option and should be benched in most fantasy leagues ahead of his Week 14 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Nailor carved out a solid target share and scoring opportunities early in the season, but he has come back down to earth and earned fewer looks as the clear No. 3 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Nailor has been held to one catch (or less) in each of his last five games, and although he does have two touchdowns in that span, his scoring options are unpredictable and the risk of him turning in a clunker outweighs the potential modest reward of him catching one pass for one touchdown. Nailor is still one of the more fantasy-relevant No. 3 receivers in the NFL, but as long as Jefferson and Addison stay healthy, he can be left on waivers in most fantasy leagues. That remains the case this week as the Vikings face the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this year, but that stat has more favorable implications for Jefferson and Addison than it does for Nailor.
Source: RotoBaller
