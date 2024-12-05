Jalen Coker Downgraded To Limited On Thursday
19 hours agoCarolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) was downgraded to a limited practice session on Thursday after he was a full-go on Wednesday. It's unclear if Coker actually suffered a setback with a quadriceps injury that has kept him sidelined for the last two days, or if the Panthers are just resting him. Either way, the 23-year-old could very well miss his third straight contest in Week 14 when the team takes on the Eagles in Philadelphia. Coker's practice status on Friday will be telling for his availability this weekend. If Coker gets the green light to return on Sunday, he won't be a popular option for starting fantasy lineups as the No. 3 receiver, at best, behind veteran Adam Thielen and rookie Xavier Legette. David Moore has taken advantage of Coker's injury the last two weeks, catching 11 of a surprising 19 targets for 121 yards and one touchdown.
Source: Panthers.com
