Ivan Barbashev Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
3 weeks agoVegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev (upper body) failed to finish Sunday's contest against Minnesota. He was limited to seven shifts and 5:00 of ice time due to an upper-body injury. Barbashev has been a key cog for the Golden Knights, posting 15 goals and 30 points in 31 games on the first line. He's been particularly effective during five-on-five play, sitting fifth in the league with 29 even-strength points. Barbashev must recover by Thursday to avoid missing additional time. Victor Olofsson or Tanner Pearson might join the top six if Barbashev isn't available for the next game against Vancouver.
Source: NHL.com
