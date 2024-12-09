Isaac Guerendo Says He Feels Great
2 days agoSan Francisco 49ers rookie running back Isaac Guerendo (foot) exited the Week 14 blowout win over the Chicago Bears early on Sunday with a foot injury, but he said the move to remove him from the contest was for precautionary reasons and that he feels great. It's good news, but Guerendo could be dealing with a foot sprain and he'll go for additional testing on Monday. It may not be a very serious injury, but the Niners have a short turnaround in Week 15 with a pivotal divisional matchup this Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams upcoming. The 24-year-old contributed right away for fantasy managers that picked Guerendo up with Christian McCaffrey (knee) done for the year and Jordan Mason (ankle) expected to land on Injured Reserve, racking up 128 scrimmage yards and two TDs on Sunday. If he cannot get cleared for Thursday night, Patrick Taylor Jr. figures to be San Fran's lead back.
Source: San Jose Mercury News
