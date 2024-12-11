Guardians Acquire Luis L. Ortiz From Pirates
2 days agoThe Cleveland Guardians acquired pitchers Luis L. Ortiz, Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night in exchange for infielder Spencer Horwitz, according to sources. Ortiz is the biggest name in the swap for the Guardians as they look to add pitching depth to their system. The 25-year-old Dominican right-hander had his best year in the big leagues in his third year with Pittsburgh in 2024, going 7-6 with a 3.32 ERA (4.25 FIP), 1.11 WHIP, a career-high 107 strikeouts and 42 walks in 135 2/3 innings over 37 appearances (15 starts). Even though the Guardians re-signed Shane Bieber already this offseason, Ortiz could be primed for a spot near the back end of Cleveland's starting rotation to open the 2025 regular season. Ortiz was slightly better as a starter in 2024 but had a strikeout rate under 20%, limiting his overall upside as a matchup-based streamer in deeper leagues.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
