Greg Dortch Avoidable For Week 17
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch hasn't been too impactful on the field lately. Last week, Dortch hauled in his lone target for 19 yards while rushing the ball once for eight yards. The 26-year-old hasn't seen a ton of the field lately. Dortch only saw 30 percent of the offensive snaps last week and played even less the week before that. It seems unlikely that Dortch is going to do anything on the field worth starting him against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17.
Source: ESPN
