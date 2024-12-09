Foster Moreau Catches Big Pass Sunday Afternoon
2 days agoNew Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau caught each of his two targets for a total of 40 yards during Sunday's Week 14 win over the New York Giants. His highlight of the day was a 32-yard reception over the middle of the field. The 27-year-old now has multiple catches in each of his last three games, but he still ranks as the overall TE41 in fantasy football during that span. As long as fellow tight end Juwan Johnson remains healthy, Moreau can be left buried on waivers, especially now that quarterback Jake Haener might be in line to start a couple of games for New Orleans.
Source: RotoBaller
