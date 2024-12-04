Evan McPherson To Miss A Few Weeks With Groin Injury
2 days agoCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (groin) is expected to miss several weeks due to a groin injury, according to sources. McPherson's injury isn't season-ending and won't require surgery, but he's going to miss some time for the Bengals. Obviously, fantasy managers still in the running for a championship will have to move on from McPherson heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Cincy is bringing in former Browns and Commanders kicker Cade York to fill in for McPherson while he rehabs his groin injury. In 12 games in 2024, McPherson has been the No. 17 kicker in terms of overall fantasy points with 16 makes on 22 field-goal tries. He has missed just one of his 38 extra-point attempts. The Bengals' offense could put up plenty of points on Monday in Dallas, making York a streaming consideration in deeper fantasy leagues.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garofolo
