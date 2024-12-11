Evan Engram Won't Practice On Wednesday
2 days agoJacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (shoulder) will not practice with the rest of the team on Wednesday, but head coach Doug Pederson expects him to play in Week 15 against the New York Jets on Sunday. It appears that Engram's shoulder injury isn't serious enough to keep him out of action this weekend, but we'll keep a close eye on his status the rest of the week. As long as the 30-year-old veteran returns to practice in the next two days, he'll be on track to be active for fantasy managers against the Jets. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion, shoulder) out for the year, all of Jacksonville's offensive weapons will have a lower fantasy floor and ceiling for the final four games of 2024, including Engram. In the Week 14 win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans, Engram had four catches for 33 yards.
Source: 1010 XL - Mia O'Brien
