Dyson Daniels Sick On Saturday
2 weeks agoAtlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (illness) won't play on Saturday against the Heat. The 21-year-old is having the best season of his career, averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.1 steals. Hopefully, the illness he's dealing with won't keep him off the floor moving ahead. However, with Onyeka Okongwu (knee) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (leg) also sidelined, the door is open for De'Andre Hunter, who had 25 points in Thursday's win over the Bulls, to remain more involved on the scoring end. DFS managers should also consider Larry Nance Jr. and Garrison Mathews for value opportunities.
Source: Atlanta Hawks
