Dylan Cease Should Be Excellent Again in 2025
2 weeks agoVeteran right-hander Dylan Cease should be an excellent addition to your fantasy roster in 2025. Cease went 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, and 224 strikeouts in 189 innings for the San Diego Padres. The veteran is the only pitcher in major league baseball to garner 200 strikeouts in the last four seasons. With an ADP of 46, Cease is going in the early fourth round of 15-team drafts and is the 13th pitcher off the board. For teams looking to build a broad skill base for their pitching staff, Cease appears to be the safest anchor you could select now. He has thrown 184, 177, and 189 innings over the last three full seasons. His 29.4%K% is among the best in baseball as is his whiff percentage of 32.4%. Entering his age 29 season, there is no reason to believe that Cease will not continue to be an excellent starting pitcher in 2025.