Drew Lock Throws An Interception And No Touchdowns In Week 14
3 days agoNew York Giants quarterback Drew Lock struggled to find consistency in Sunday's 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints, finishing with 227 passing yards on 21 completions on 49 attempts, no touchdowns, and one interception. His 4.6 yards per attempt reflected a lack of explosiveness in the passing game, though he added 59 rushing yards, including a highlight 25-yard scramble on the final drive. That drive showed flashes of promise, as Lock connected with Malik Nabers for a clutch 23-yard reception to bring the Giants to the Saints' 12-yard line, but Graham Gano's potential game-tying field goal was blocked. Despite his mobility boosting his fantasy value to 15.98 points, Lock's inefficiency as a passer and inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities left fantasy managers and Giants fans wanting more.
Source: NFL.com
