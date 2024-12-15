Drew Lock Inactive For Week 15, Serving As Emergency Third QB
3 weeks agoNew York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (heel, left elbow) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. He had been listed as doubtful after missing all three practices this past week. Lock will serve as the Giants' emergency third quarterback on Sunday, which means he would be allowed to enter the game if both Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle suffer injuries and cannot play. Otherwise, Lock will watch Sunday's game from the sideline. He can be dropped in most fantasy leagues now that DeVito is healthy and back under center.
Source: Dan Salomone
