Drake Maye Returns To Saturday's Game
2 weeks agoAccording to the New England Patriots, rookie quarterback Drake Maye (head) has returned to Saturday's game. Maye left the field after their first offensive drive after taking a hard hit to the head. He was seen in the blue medical tent and eventually went to the locker room. However, Maye was able to return and missed only one offensive drive. Veteran Jacoby Brissett went 0-for-1 on his lone passing attempt in relief.
Source: New England Patriots
