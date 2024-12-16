Drake Maye Impressive In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 202 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during Sunday's Week 15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He also took two sacks and rushed for 14 yards and a touchdown. The rookie looked like he was headed for a clean, turnover-free showing before his pass was tipped by Kayshon Boutte and interception. On a more positive note, Maye's two touchdowns were both works of art. The first came on an ad-libbed play where he scrambled toward the goal line, and then as soon as the defender committed to him, Maye shoveled the ball to DeMario Douglas for the score. On his second touchdown, Maye scrambled outside the pocket and scampered into the end zone untouched. The No. 3 pick continues to show impressive accuracy, physicality, football IQ, and rushing upside. He's trending up and should be viewed as a high-end fantasy QB2 heading into Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.
Source: RotoBaller
