DK Metcalf Playing His Way To Fantasy Benches After A Three-Catch Week
3 weeks agoSeattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf's value has cratered this season. He only caught three passes for 28 yards in Seattle's Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Metcalf has been overtaken by fellow wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the receiving pecking order. Smith-Njigba has consistently seen more targets and production than Metcalf over the second half of the season. Still, Metcalf was always seemingly within a target or two of JSN's total in each game. In Week 15, Metcalf earned nine fewer targets than Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks offense struggled as a whole so it could be partially due to a lack of total offensive production. However, Metcalf has not caught a touchdown since Week 7. He has not exceeded four receptions since Week 11. Those are not numbers that one would associate with a starting-caliber wide receiver in fantasy football. On the bright side, Metcalf has a great matchup in Week 16 when the Seahawks host Minnesota.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller