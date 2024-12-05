DJ Moore Misses Another Practice
19 hours agoChicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day this week. Keenan Allen (ankle) also missed practice on Wednesday, but he was able to return to a full session on Thursday. It's Moore's status that is now firmly up in the air for Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers after going for eight catches, 97 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions last Thursday. The 27-year-old is going to need to practice in some fashion on Friday to avoid being ruled out entirely for Sunday's game. If Moore is out or limited at all, Allen and rookie Rome Odunze would naturally see more targets, as would tight end Cole Kmet. Fantasy managers need to plan for Moore's potential absence this weekend. Check back on Friday for his updated status.
Source: The Athletic - Kevin Fishbain
Source: The Athletic - Kevin Fishbain