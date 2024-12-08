DJ Moore Likely Good To Go In Week 14
4 days agoChicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (quadriceps) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers. The 27-year-old was busy in the Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions, catching eight passes (16 targets) for 97 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately, he has been dealing with a quad issue. However, that likely won't keep him off the field. As usual, Moore is a must-start in any fantasy setup, although his presence will probably mean fewer looks for Keenan Allen.
Source: Adam Schefter
