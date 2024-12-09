Devin Singletary Quiet In Week 14 Loss
2 days agoNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary was almost non-existent during the 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He's firmly behind Tyrone Tracy Jr. and didn't even receive as many chances to run the ball as Drew Lock. Singletary finished with two carries for eight yards and didn't register any targets or receptions. With the Giants looking more towards the NFL Draft, Singletary and company won't be very reliable for the fantasy playoffs. They take on the stout run defense of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
